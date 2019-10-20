-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $23.22 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $351,150.00. Also, Director J William Gurley purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $5,154,720. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,395,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

