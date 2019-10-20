$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Clipper Realty also posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLPR shares. ValuEngine raised Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.