$0.18 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $650,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $449,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,095,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 534,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,196. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

