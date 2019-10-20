-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.10). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.39.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,634. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

