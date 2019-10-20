$0.27 EPS Expected for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mosaic by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 479,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 191,429 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 655,825 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

