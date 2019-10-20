-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Novan posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 363.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,067.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NOVN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.34. 74,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,622. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.96. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 21.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 105.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 49,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 127,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

