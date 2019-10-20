$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. TriMas reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in TriMas by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TriMas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TriMas by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. TriMas has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

