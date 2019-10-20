$0.94 EPS Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 47.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

