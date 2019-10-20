$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $309,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,365 shares of company stock worth $1,937,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fastenal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,776,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

