$105.35 Million in Sales Expected for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post sales of $105.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.30 million and the highest is $106.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $411.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.10 million to $414.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.15 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $419.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Potbelly’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Potbelly and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Potbelly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 469.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 178.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 70,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,373. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

