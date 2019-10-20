11,675 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after buying an additional 627,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

