$132.73 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $132.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.60 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $548.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.50 million to $557.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.40 million, with estimates ranging from $550.81 million to $575.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Myers Industries stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 111,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 118.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $169,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

