1,591 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,057 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

