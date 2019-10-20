17,108 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.74.

KEY opened at $17.77 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

