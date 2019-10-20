20,000 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after buying an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

