239,572 Shares in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 239,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Upwork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Upwork by 4,184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, insider Hayden Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $232,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Marriott sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $18,072,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,811 shares of company stock worth $29,280,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

UPWK opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Upwork Inc has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.