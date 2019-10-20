2,562 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth $19,308,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $17,933,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter worth $13,188,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.75. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total transaction of $15,319,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

