$275.35 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to report $275.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.13 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $224.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $142.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $150,313.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $165,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,934. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 260.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,328,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,301,000 after buying an additional 959,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,054,000 after buying an additional 569,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 420.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 662,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

