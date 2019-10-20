$279.39 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report $279.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.95 million and the lowest is $274.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $289.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,386 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 1,414,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,639. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

