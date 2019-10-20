$364.66 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) to post $364.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.12 million and the lowest is $341.20 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $326.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.84.

In other Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total value of $5,596,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $24,251,845. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAM opened at $393.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $230.93 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.43 and its 200 day moving average is $358.00.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

