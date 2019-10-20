3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.05. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

