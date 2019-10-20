$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce sales of $4.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Cenovus Energy reported sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year sales of $15.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $16.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cenovus Energy.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

NYSE CVE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,265. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 495,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 185,643 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.