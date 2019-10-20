$412.84 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $412.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $401.70 million and the highest is $423.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $384.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSXP. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 189,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.50%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 586,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 28.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

