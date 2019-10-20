$425.78 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $425.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $427.10 million. Welbilt reported sales of $412.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 915,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $200,010.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Welbilt by 39.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $129,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

