4,588 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

