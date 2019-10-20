5,000 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 57,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 300,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 809.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

