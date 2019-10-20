53,077 Shares in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.42% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGV opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $27.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

