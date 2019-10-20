5,803 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $161,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,612,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.