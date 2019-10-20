6,105 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

