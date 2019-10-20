627 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,974,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,497,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after buying an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,592,000 after buying an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,258,000 after buying an additional 81,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $154.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

