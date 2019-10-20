663 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

AbbVie stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

