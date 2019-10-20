6,667 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after buying an additional 1,560,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after buying an additional 1,169,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 573,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,171,000 after buying an additional 549,575 shares during the period. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of WBA opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

