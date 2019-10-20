$694.75 Million in Sales Expected for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report $694.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Herman Miller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.20 million and the highest is $696.30 million. Herman Miller reported sales of $652.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herman Miller will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herman Miller.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. 262,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $156,679.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,316 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

