$76.13 Million in Sales Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post $76.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.50 million. Yext reported sales of $58.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $299.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.90 million to $300.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $388.88 million, with estimates ranging from $377.86 million to $394.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Yext stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 708,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,190. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Yext news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,918 shares of company stock worth $15,782,108. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

