8,794 Shares in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Athene by 1,456.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 134,061 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $741,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,212,480. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

