Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.42 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.42 ($0.61), 15,019 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 119,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.61).

The company has a market cap of $33.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.16%.

About Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC)

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

