ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 708.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 525,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,119,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 243,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 182,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $1,725,929.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,532.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ACCO stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.