Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. 130,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Acreage has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

