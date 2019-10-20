Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nomura raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

