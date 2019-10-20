Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Set at $62.00 by Bank of America

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been given a $62.00 target price by Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,254. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,097,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,986,000 after purchasing an additional 599,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,605,000 after buying an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,522,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,447,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,191,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.