Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 304,650 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,595 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 418,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.