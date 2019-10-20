Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Addus Homecare reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti set a $115.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $57.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,210,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

