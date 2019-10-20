ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dawson James downgraded ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 426,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,470. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.71.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 214.26% and a negative net margin of 323.54%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

