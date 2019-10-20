Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 106.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

