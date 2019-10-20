Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an equal weight rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after buying an additional 4,205,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after buying an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,158,000 after buying an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,993,000 after buying an additional 275,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after buying an additional 139,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

