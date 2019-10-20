Advanced Technology Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $232.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $38,110.00 and $232.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007504 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,230,531 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.