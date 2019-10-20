Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body’s immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company’s products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.35 on Friday. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

