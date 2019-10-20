Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 9,116 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of XEC opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

