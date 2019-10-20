Advisor Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 550,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $607,392,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 60,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $93.03 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

