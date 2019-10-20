Advisor Partners LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Argus began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.